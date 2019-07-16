Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Holder Ares Management Has Raised Position by $747,880 as Shares Rose; As Albemarle (ALB) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Channing Capital Management Lowered by $781,083 Its Position

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 570,911 shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has risen 10.64% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC – WILL BE DELAYED IN FILING ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 30/04/2018 – iHeartMedia’s Clear Channel Swings to Quarterly Loss, Operating Income Drops 64% — Market Mover; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Had Been Delayed in Filing From 10-Q; 11/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Sees 1Q Rev $599M; 19/03/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL COMMENTS IN EARNINGS STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – CCO DELAYS FILING DUE TO INCOMPLETE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL CITES “DUE FROM IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS” NOTE; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Provides Update on Form 10-K Filing; 30/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 4Q Rev $729.1M

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 9,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,250 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, down from 91,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $72.42. About 948,163 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE: FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MATERIALS; 09/03/2018 – Chile approves increase in lithium quota for Albemarle; 27/03/2018 – China Wants in on the Clean, Copious, and Chilean Energy Boom; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Sales $3.2B-$3.4B; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 03/04/2018 – 5 Innovative Companies Changing the Lithium Game; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – DOES NOT EXPECT FORCE MAJEURE TO AFFECT PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Buys New 1.1% Position in Albemarle; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd holds 0% or 33,174 shares in its portfolio. Aegon Usa Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Iowa-based fund reported 62,169 shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 16,451 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) accumulated 9,429 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Citigroup accumulated 0% or 17,389 shares. 327,431 are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Company. Gp has 24,292 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 123,051 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 94,114 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 7,034 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Vanguard Gp owns 3.64 million shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CannaTech Conference Series: Cam Battley, CCO Aurora Cannabis – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Clear Channel Outdoor Pioneers Seamless Integration of Advertisers’ Preferred Data Sets for Customized Campaign Planning, Measurement & Optimization – PRNewswire” published on June 12, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Will Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Zacks.com” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Clear Channel Airports Receives 3-Year Contract Extension with Omaha Airport Authority’s Eppley Airfield (OMA) to Provide Innovative Media Network – PRNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Concentrix Stands Out as a Leader with Star Power – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 261,701 shares to 91,120 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gladstone Invt Corp (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 138,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,381 shares, and cut its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $6.07 million activity.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Albemarle – More Than Just Lithium – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Greenbushes lithium mine receives expansion approval – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SQM sees lithium demand rising this year, prices falling – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Albemarle reaches agreement with Chile in lithium dispute – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 916,940 are held by Spf Beheer Bv. 156,472 were accumulated by First Advsrs Limited Partnership. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Company owns 114,583 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.02% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). 41,500 are owned by Ci Invs. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 26,675 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt One holds 49,500 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp reported 53 shares. The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company has invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 2,056 shares. Moreover, Harvey Mngmt has 0.54% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 13,655 shares. Iridian Asset Mngmt Lc Ct owns 1.42 million shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. 4,282 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc invested in 491,619 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Analysts await Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 5.15% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.36 per share. ALB’s profit will be $151.51M for 12.66 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Albemarle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.26% EPS growth.