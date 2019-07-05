Clean Yield Group Upped Its Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Lifted by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 3,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,908 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 32,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 3,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,453 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, up from 45,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 5.72 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 11,205 shares to 3,724 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,637 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 87,163 shares. Davidson Inv has invested 4.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Graham Cap Limited Partnership owns 230,000 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Schwartz Invest Counsel owns 11,350 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Fernwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 6,075 shares. Smithbridge Asset De invested in 51,292 shares or 3.63% of the stock. Cap Ca stated it has 1.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baldwin Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 233,797 are held by Jag Capital Limited. Associated Banc has 3.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sterneck Capital Ltd has 1.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Ohio-based Keystone Fincl Planning has invested 1.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sanders holds 11.96M shares. Confluence Wealth Lc holds 1.03% or 17,526 shares in its portfolio. 21,681 are held by First Commonwealth Financial Pa.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 35.40M shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Ltd has invested 0.71% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Com Ny holds 0.81% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 143,746 shares. Lee Danner Bass Inc stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hamlin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smith Salley And Associate, North Carolina-based fund reported 133,250 shares. Dean Inv Assocs Ltd Liability Com holds 61,974 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. America First Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Clark Cap Mgmt Gp owns 234,794 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Stewart & Patten Ltd Llc invested in 4.17% or 219,681 shares. 110 were accumulated by Tanaka Cap Management. Maryland Capital holds 58,328 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Boston Partners stated it has 8.75 million shares. Boston Rech Mngmt reported 43,657 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company accumulated 3.11 million shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. 29,621 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $2.86 million on Friday, February 1. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million. Coombe Gary A had sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20 million. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936 on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.98M was sold by Matthew Price.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NYSE:NSP) by 7,550 shares to 14,622 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Class A by 848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 852 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN).