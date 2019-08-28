Clean Yield Group Upped By $3.30 Million Its Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (VOD) Position; MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) Has 0.67 Sentiment

Clean Yield Group increased Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (VOD) stake by 76.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clean Yield Group acquired 183,439 shares as Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (VOD)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Clean Yield Group holds 422,225 shares with $7.68M value, up from 238,786 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr now has $49.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 2.62M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – REPURCHASE PRICE FOR NOTES WAS 100% PLUS ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST ON NOTES UP TO, BUT EXCLUDING, REPURCHASE DATE; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Rev EUR46.57B; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – EFFECTIVE 1 OCTOBER 2018, VITTORIO COLAO WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER NICK READ; 21/05/2018 – Asavie: Vodafone Launches IoT Express Giving Irish Businesses Access to its Global Internet of Things Network; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – DEAL TRANSACTION VALUES INDUS TOWERS AT AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF INR715BN; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group CEO Vittorio Colao to Be Succeeded by CFO Nick Read; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 30/03/2018 – VODAFONE SHARED SERVICES PLANS OUTSOURCING FACILITIES: MENA; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao hands over to protege Read

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.60, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 8 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 12 sold and reduced stock positions in MFS High Income Municipal Trust. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 1.31 million shares, down from 1.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding MFS High Income Municipal Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 4 New Position: 4.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The company has market cap of $167.97 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It has a 16.3 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in MFS High Income Municipal Trust for 96,137 shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 22,677 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has 0.02% invested in the company for 53,994 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Cetera Advisors Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

The stock increased 1.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.33. About 132,049 shares traded or 34.36% up from the average. MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

