Clean Yield Group Trimmed Its Tractor Supply Co Com (TSCO) Position by $1.15 Million; Market Value Rose; M&R Capital Management Stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) Lifted as Market Value Were Volatile

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) by 2236.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 29,080 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 30,380 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Asset Investment Grade Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.28. About 6,795 shares traded. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co Com (TSCO) by 39.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 11,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 17,855 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 29,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $102.98. About 255,058 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.23M for 24.52 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding holds 0.04% or 43,735 shares in its portfolio. Voya Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 66,057 shares. 23,697 are held by Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank. Advisors Asset Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). First Republic Invest Mgmt invested in 0% or 3,362 shares. Srb has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Hood River Capital Mngmt Lc reported 4,902 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 104,428 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Ltd holds 0.02% or 22,418 shares in its portfolio. Jensen Management invested in 9,420 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation stated it has 26,317 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 224,051 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Amer National Insurance Tx accumulated 0.13% or 25,500 shares. Pacific Invest owns 34,022 shares.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,990 shares to 10,313 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD).

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $438.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) by 60,282 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $194,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eurozone Etf (HEZU) by 18,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,310 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold PAI shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 394,800 shares or 11.07% more from 355,442 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Mgmt Inc invested in 30,380 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 35,864 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors owns 16,197 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Financial Mngmt Inc has 925 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 20,836 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications reported 2,310 shares stake. Raymond James Advsr Incorporated holds 0% or 13,073 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company owns 25,467 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Granite Inv Prns owns 42,670 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 13,090 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank Of America Corporation De owns 36,246 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) for 94,109 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) for 62,633 shares.

