Clean Yield Group Trimmed Columbia Ppty Tr Com New (CXP) Stake By $728,090; Veritable LP Has Lowered By $1.16 Million Its Citigroup (C) Stake

Clean Yield Group decreased Columbia Ppty Tr Inc Com New (CXP) stake by 12.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clean Yield Group sold 33,095 shares as Columbia Ppty Tr Inc Com New (CXP)’s stock declined 2.63%. The Clean Yield Group holds 230,598 shares with $5.19 million value, down from 263,693 last quarter. Columbia Ppty Tr Inc Com New now has $2.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.32. About 211,291 shares traded. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CXP News: 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Sells 25-Story Manhattan Office Tower for $332.5 M; 25/04/2018 – MNI: $13M FROM AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS AFTER COLUMBIA PROPERTY SALE; 29/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust: 222 East 41st Street in Midtown Manhattan Sold to Commerz Real; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST SELLS 25-STORY MANHATTAN OFFICE TOWER FOR $332.5 MILLION; 29/05/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY SELLS MANHATTAN OFFICE TOWER FOR $332.5M; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 38C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE

Veritable Lp decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 21.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritable Lp sold 18,704 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Veritable Lp holds 67,816 shares with $4.22 million value, down from 86,520 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $164.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 7.82M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/05/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA GOL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 10/04/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS PLC VNTR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 02/05/2018 – Ford Represented by Autonomous Vehicle Development Partner Argo AI at Citi’s 2018 Car of the Future Symposium; 13/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citi Car of the Future Symposium May 10; 21/03/2018 – Cash Cow: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 26/03/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 9.5% in 2018, Citi Leads; 18/03/2018 – Citigroup Wants More Senior Women at Its Markets Unit in Asia; 13/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Weekend jitters, not earnings, drove down JP Morgan and Citigroup; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP WILL CONSIDER HAVING CORBAT TAKE ON CHAIRMAN ROLE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CXP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 81.40 million shares or 2.70% less from 83.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CXP’s profit will be $40.91M for 15.23 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Columbia Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup had 12 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $73 target in Friday, February 22 report. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 16 by Standpoint Research. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, January 15 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, January 8, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $93 target.

Veritable Lp increased Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) stake by 97,135 shares to 135,127 valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 48,643 shares and now owns 687,639 shares. Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) was raised too.