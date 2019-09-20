Clean Yield Group Trimmed Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake by $912,384 as Share Price Declined; Maryland Capital Management Increases Holding in Duke Energy (DUK)

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 16,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,912 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47 million, down from 116,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 11.03 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 7,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 85,300 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.53M, up from 77,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $95.11. About 2.11 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $843.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,599 shares to 288,245 shares, valued at $38.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inco by 36,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,417 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 16.69 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.