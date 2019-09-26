Clean Yield Group Trimmed Century Bancorp Mass Cl A Non Vtg (CNBKA) Holding By $523,740; Provident Financial Services (PFS) Shorts Up By 15.39%

Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFS) had an increase of 15.39% in short interest. PFS’s SI was 1.94 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 15.39% from 1.68M shares previously. With 163,700 avg volume, 12 days are for Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFS)’s short sellers to cover PFS’s short positions. The SI to Provident Financial Services Inc’s float is 3.19%. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.22. About 218,975 shares traded or 6.45% up from the average. Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has declined 5.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PFS News: 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – FOCUS IN 2018 FOR HOME CREDIT WILL REMAIN ON COMPLETION OF RECOVERY PLAN AND SECURING FULL REGULATORY AUTHORISATION; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – PROCESS TO RECRUIT NEW CHAIRMAN AND ADDITIONAL NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS IS WELL UNDERWAY; 27/04/2018 – Provident Fincl Services: Total Assets at March 31 Totaled $9.73 Billion; 29/05/2018 – UK FinTech PFS Named a Winner in Grand Final of the European Business Awards 2017/2018; 23/05/2018 – Provident Financial Launches GBP250 Mln Bond Issue; 14/03/2018 – SAN MIGUEL PURE FOODS COMPANY INC PF.PS – FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES GREW 5% TO 117 BILLION PESOS; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC PFG.L – FOLLOWING RIGHTS ISSUE GROUP’S CAPITAL POSITION AND LIQUIDITY ARE BOTH STRONG; 10/04/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL RUMP PLACING PRICE OF 665P PER NEW SHR; 10/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC PFG.L : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 630P FROM 550P; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Definitive Aaa (sf) Rating To Pfs Premium Finance Abs

Clean Yield Group decreased Century Bancorp Inc Mass Cl A Non Vtg (CNBKA) stake by 5.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clean Yield Group sold 6,020 shares as Century Bancorp Inc Mass Cl A Non Vtg (CNBKA)’s stock declined 8.10%. The Clean Yield Group holds 107,173 shares with $9.42 million value, down from 113,193 last quarter. Century Bancorp Inc Mass Cl A Non Vtg now has $487.36 million valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $87.53. About 2,293 shares traded. Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) has risen 9.98% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CNBKA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Third Century Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDCB); 22/04/2018 – DJ Century Bancorp Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNBKA); 26/04/2018 – THIRD CENTURY BANCORP TDCB.OB QUARTERLY SHR $0.18; 17/05/2018 – Third Century Bancorp Announces Dividend; 16/03/2018 1st Century Bank Reaches $1 Billion In Assets; 26/04/2018 – Third Century Bancorp Releases Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Provident Financial Services, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 40.91 million shares or 1.42% less from 41.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) for 299,767 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Kistler has invested 0% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability owns 2,199 shares. Next Fincl Group Inc reported 8,110 shares stake. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 1,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Assoc invested in 0% or 12,777 shares. 9,052 are owned by Pennsylvania Tru. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.01% or 22,459 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 208 shares. Nuveen Asset Llc reported 397,997 shares. Susquehanna International Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 10,395 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc has 0.01% invested in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) for 5,275 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

More notable recent Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Share Price Is Up 34% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Provident Bank, Rutgers Athletics Announce Partnership – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Meredith Corporation, Macrogenics, ViewRay, and Cadence Bancorp and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $143,940 activity. Dunigan James P bought $13,118 worth of stock or 500 shares. Foley Ursuline F bought 4,000 shares worth $95,214.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. The Company’s deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. It has a 13 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold CNBKA shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 1.87 million shares or 6.70% more from 1.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 172,430 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) for 7,000 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 3,600 shares. 3,873 are held by Prudential. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA). Blackrock has 173,280 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 571 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Mngmt holds 22,000 shares. New England Research Inc owns 0.33% invested in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) for 5,549 shares. 11,135 are held by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corp. Maltese Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA). Ameritas Prtnrs invested 0% in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA). Minerva Advisors Ltd Company has invested 1.55% in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA).

More notable recent Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Chase adds Somerville, Chinatown branches to local lineup – Boston Business Journal” on July 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Centuryâ€™s Sloane siblings take new roles after fatherâ€™s death – Boston Business Journal” published on April 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Century Bancorp, Inc. and Century Bank and Trust Company Elect Barry R. Sloane to Chairman of the Board and Linda Sloane Kay to Vice Chair of the Board – Business Wire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “S&P 500 will climb 15% in 2019 â€” hereâ€™s what to buy now – MarketWatch” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “With Blue Hills off table, banks face few M&A options in Boston – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: September 24, 2018.