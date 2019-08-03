Clean Yield Group Stake in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (UN) Has Increased as Market Valuation Declined; Fidelity National Financial In (FNF) Valuation Rose While Miller Howard Investments Has Increased Its Position

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial In (FNF) by 92.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.22 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.9. About 933,941 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl: Intends to Achieve at Least $135M in Operational Cost Synergies From Stewart Deal; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Financial Inc -, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNF); 19/03/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL REPORTS SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 42C; 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (UN) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 13,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 108,040 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30 million, up from 94,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Unilever N V N Y Shs New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $57.64. About 1.18M shares traded or 23.08% up from the average. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 20/03/2018 – UNILEVER BOND OFFERING IS SCHEDULED TO CLOSE ON 22 MARCH; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 11.21 BLN NAIRA VS 4.11 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Employees Unaffected by Changes; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS – APPOINTS SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care Units to Be Located in London; 15/03/2018 – Aloof British government helped steer Unilever to Rotterdam; 15/03/2018 – Dealbook: Unilever to Make the Netherlands Its Sole Headquarters, in Blow to Britain; 09/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NSE WEBSITE; 06/05/2018 – Unilever credit initiative aims to drive Africa revenues; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Prices $2.1 Bln Bond Issue

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Natl Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,951 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc accumulated 22,405 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 0% or 41,688 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 8 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited accumulated 1,580 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 1.33M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & holds 0.01% or 13,135 shares. 182,571 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Bokf Na reported 0.05% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 9,269 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Com invested in 19,099 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Communications owns 5,770 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 681 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.02% or 11,810 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 15,009 shares.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com (NYSE:ORI) by 81,031 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $42.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S (NYSE:TSM) by 60,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48M shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:FANG).

More notable recent Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Fidelity National Earnings: FNF Stock Up 2% as EPS Gains 7% Y2Y – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Fidelity National Financial Completes First Digital Real Estate Closing with Remote Online Notarization Transaction in Texas – PRNewswire” published on March 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Fidelity National Financial Launches Digital Closing Experience for Real Estate Transactions – PRNewswire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More important recent Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Alteryx Inc: Stock Up 98%, Blowing Past Aggressive 2019 Stock Forecast; Remains Bullish – Profit Confidential” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Unilever: Eyeing Growth Opportunities In Emerging Markets – Seeking Alpha”, Benzinga.com published: “Unilever USA, A Shipper Of Choice That Embraces Drivers And The Future – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) was released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del Com (NASDAQ:BABY) by 40,220 shares to 16,440 shares, valued at $417,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,113 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NYSE:NSP).