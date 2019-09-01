Clean Yield Group Lowered Its Columbia Ppty Tr Com New (CXP) Stake by $728,090; Stock Value Declined; Davidson D A & Company Has Raised Its Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Holding by $1.89 Million

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc Com New (CXP) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 33,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 230,598 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, down from 263,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.39. About 279,895 shares traded. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) has declined 2.71% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CXP News: 29/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust: 222 East 41st Street in Midtown Manhattan Sold to Commerz Real; 29/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Sells 25-Story Manhattan Office Tower for $332.5 M; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 29/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Sells 25-Story Manhattan Office Tower for $332.5 Million; 25/04/2018 – MNI: $13M FROM AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS AFTER COLUMBIA PROPERTY SALE; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 38C, EST. 35C; 29/05/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY SELLS MANHATTAN OFFICE TOWER FOR $332.5M; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $73.7 MLN VS $82.2 MLN; 29/05/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – DEAL FOR FOR A GROSS SALES PRICE OF $332.5 MLN

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 233.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 210,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 89,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 23.12 million shares traded or 66.61% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CXP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 81.40 million shares or 2.70% less from 83.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.34% in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP). New York-based Natl Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP). Centurylink Investment Mngmt holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) for 40,950 shares. Morgan Stanley has 2.63 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP). 1.70M were reported by Glenmede Trust Commerce Na. Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 1,432 shares. Art Advisors Lc holds 60,800 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Northern Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) for 1.08M shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 9,141 shares. Presima stated it has 735,100 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Llc Tn accumulated 1,550 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 207,727 shares. Cwm Limited Co reported 4,570 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 79,329 shares.

Analysts await Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.4 per share. CXP’s profit will be $40.58 million for 15.28 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Columbia Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (NYSE:UN) by 13,315 shares to 108,040 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Co has 0.15% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Burney holds 0.07% or 105,568 shares in its portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 2.81 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Reaves W H & Co has 0.92% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Penobscot Invest accumulated 11,038 shares. Salem Counselors Inc has 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 7,757 shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,837 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Mackenzie Fincl Corp stated it has 0.05% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Marshall Wace Llp holds 3,017 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited has invested 0.03% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 569,097 are held by Fjarde Ap. City accumulated 9,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 11,024 shares to 16,592 shares, valued at $473,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 464,684 shares, and cut its stake in Investors Real Estate Tr.

