Clean Yield Group Lowered Intuit Com (INTU) Position; Peconic Partners Increased Its Mastec (MTZ) Holding

Peconic Partners Llc increased Mastec Inc (MTZ) stake by 882074% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peconic Partners Llc acquired 4.41 million shares as Mastec Inc (MTZ)’s stock rose 0.84%. The Peconic Partners Llc holds 4.41M shares with $212.16 million value, up from 500 last quarter. Mastec Inc now has $4.59B valuation. The stock increased 3.71% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $60.12. About 2.07M shares traded or 185.80% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C

Clean Yield Group decreased Intuit Com (INTU) stake by 26.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clean Yield Group sold 4,575 shares as Intuit Com (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Clean Yield Group holds 12,407 shares with $3.24M value, down from 16,982 last quarter. Intuit Com now has $70.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.49% or $6.56 during the last trading session, reaching $270.09. About 976,324 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Clean Yield Group increased Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) stake by 183,439 shares to 422,225 valued at $7.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) stake by 3,821 shares and now owns 49,453 shares. Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 4,460 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd stated it has 140,687 shares. Pension Ser holds 0.26% or 263,488 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.08% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Wade G W & owns 2,461 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 31,376 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin Bancshares The has 0.17% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 49,905 shares. Virginia-based Yorktown Mgmt And Inc has invested 0.14% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Kentucky Retirement invested in 11,327 shares or 0.29% of the stock. 34,412 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Limited Liability. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 67,127 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 5,153 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Dubuque Bancshares & has invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Capital Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 868 shares. Partner Investment Management Ltd Partnership owns 2.31% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 7,651 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intuit had 20 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 2. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $225 target in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 24 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, February 22. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $247 target in Friday, February 22 report. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $280 target in Friday, April 12 report.

Among 7 analysts covering MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. MasTec had 13 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by B. Riley & Co. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, August 5 with “Buy”. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A owns 123,942 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Weiss Multi has 0.06% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Proshare Advisors Limited Com has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Aviance Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 2,530 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability accumulated 273 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 5,400 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 446 shares. Bessemer accumulated 295 shares or 0% of the stock. Peconic Prns Limited Liability has 42.64% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Skylands Ltd Liability holds 0.79% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 118,450 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Kings Point stated it has 800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

