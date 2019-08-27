Clean Yield Group Lifted By $817,765 Its Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Stake; Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Lowered By $33.81 Million Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding

Clean Yield Group increased Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) stake by 30% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clean Yield Group acquired 12,581 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Clean Yield Group holds 54,521 shares with $3.54 million value, up from 41,940 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc Com now has $79.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $63. About 4.05 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 8.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 1.21M shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Steadfast Capital Management Lp holds 12.71M shares with $365.15M value, down from 13.92 million last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $27.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 5.61 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Associate Limited Oh invested in 1.35% or 338,901 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 4.77M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Security National invested 0.57% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). First Commonwealth Pa invested in 6,608 shares. Grimes And, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,220 shares. Iberiabank Corporation holds 4,238 shares. 3,161 are owned by West Coast Financial Limited Com. Plancorp Limited Liability Co accumulated 17,181 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Trexquant Invest LP accumulated 0.37% or 80,296 shares. 241,074 are owned by Utah Retirement. Dubuque Bank & Trust And Tru holds 0.01% or 1,396 shares in its portfolio. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division invested in 99,504 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 2.16 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Personal Cap Corp reported 0.34% stake. Inv House Limited Liability Corp stated it has 33,330 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead (GILD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Intuit, Gilead Sciences and Nike – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead (GILD) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Sales Guidance Raised – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Clean Yield Group decreased Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 4,630 shares to 9,800 valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tractor Supply Co Com (NASDAQ:TSCO) stake by 11,823 shares and now owns 17,855 shares. Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $80.60’s average target is 27.94% above currents $63 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 22 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, June 21. Credit Suisse maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $6700 target. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of GILD in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets initiated Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Thursday, March 14. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $78 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Wednesday, April 10 to “Buy”.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased Mcdermott Intl Inc stake by 875,000 shares to 1.43 million valued at $10.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) stake by 118,623 shares and now owns 1.14M shares. Spotify Technology S A was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies has $32 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.20’s average target is 31.71% above currents $22.93 stock price. Williams Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 8 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2700 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300 worth of stock. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7. CHANDLER JOHN D bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396. $94,400 worth of stock was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8.