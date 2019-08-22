Clean Yield Group Increases Position in Gilead Sciences Com (GILD); As Par Technology (PAR) Market Value Rose, Wedbush Securities Increased Holding by $533,928

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Par Technology Corp (PAR) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 22,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.95% . The institutional investor held 371,879 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10 million, up from 349,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Par Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.95. About 231,549 shares traded or 4.14% up from the average. PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) has risen 42.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.33% the S&P500. Some Historical PAR News: 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Announces Date for the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 09/05/2018 – Correct: Par Technology 1Q EPS 0c, Not 9c; 15/03/2018 – Par Technology 4Q Loss/Shr 33c; 09/05/2018 – Par Technology 1Q EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – PAR Technology Announces New Delivery API Integration with Checkmate and Brink POS® Software; 12/04/2018 – Par Technology Appoints Savneet Singh to Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – PAR Technology Releases SureCheck® 10.0 Platform for Cloud-Based Food Safety; 12/04/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Appoints Savneet Singh to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ PAR Technology Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAR); 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter & Year-End Financial

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 12,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 54,521 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 41,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $64.22. About 3.86 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study

