Clean Yield Group Increased Stake in Biogen Com (BIIB) by $705,640; As Veracyte (VCYT) Valuation Rose, Longwood Capital Partners Lowered Stake

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) by 40.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 2,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 10,313 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 7,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $225.85. About 1.29M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 381,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55M, down from 442,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $24.66. About 310,618 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: NDAQ, BIIB, PRU – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Which Stock: Tesla or Biogen? 2 Worlds. Same Price – Forbes” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Diroximel Fumarate Demonstrated Significantly Improved Gastrointestinal Tolerability Profile Compared to Dimethyl Fumarate in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing Biogen (BIIB) Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Pictet & Cie (Europe) has 0.08% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,881 shares. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.55% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.11% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,594 shares. Howe & Rusling reported 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Natl Pension Serv owns 213,048 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.17% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 349,898 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora reported 384 shares stake. Acg Wealth has 0.41% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 12,808 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 237,250 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 27 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Liability invested in 2,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 33 shares. Viking Fund Management Ltd Com holds 1,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,575 shares to 12,407 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 46,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,808 shares, and cut its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc Cl A (NYSE:JW.A).

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 152,200 shares to 206,000 shares, valued at $10.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 32,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.92 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Co holds 30,556 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 49 shares. The Wyoming-based Cannell Limited Liability Corporation has invested 7.71% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Blackrock accumulated 0% or 2.77 million shares. 25,200 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Bancorp Of America Corporation De owns 161,564 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Timpani Capital Management Ltd Co reported 1.28% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Next Century Growth Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.43% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 726,554 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Com accumulated 162,254 shares. Northern reported 345,245 shares. Birchview Capital LP holds 0.55% or 34,767 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 62,571 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 1.68M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 45,427 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 5,417 shares.

More notable recent Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Veracyte (VCYT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Veracyte Inc (VCYT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Veracyte launches 5m-share equity offering – Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Veracyte (VCYT) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.