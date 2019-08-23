Clean Yield Group Increased Its Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stake; Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Stock Value Rose While Violich Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $541,920

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 10,924 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 19,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $66.19. About 283,558 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 51,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 192,238 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 140,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $18.33. About 695,374 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. $49.19M worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) was bought by Welling Glenn W. on Monday, May 13.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.

