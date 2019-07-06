Clean Yield Group Holding in Symantec Com (SYMC) Has Lowered by $910,558; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Buckhead Capital Management Increased Holding by $2.87 Million as Valuation Rose

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 119.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 9,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,542 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27M, up from 7,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $369.92. About 700,091 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 07/05/2018 – PENTAGON, LOCKHEED AGREE ON CORROSION REPAIR PLAN: DOCUMENT; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Republicans press for F-35 fighter jet sale to Taiwan; 12/03/2018 – Top procurement official quits German defence ministry; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Dividend of $2.00; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Awarded Contract to Train Special Operations Airmen; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared lnternationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Zealand’s Frigate System Upgrade Project; 03/04/2018 – NASA Selects Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® to Build X-Plane; 04/04/2018 – Viewing Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile defense system is one of the key highlights of the young prince’s tour; 25/05/2018 – Turkey says to take every initiative to protect firms from U.S. sanctions

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Symantec Corp Com (SYMC) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 41,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,629 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 106,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Symantec Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 11.37M shares traded or 50.17% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC PROVIDES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON INVESTIGATION; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ALL DISCRETIONARY & PERFORMANCE BASED COMPENSATION FOR NAMED EXECS ON HOLD PENDING OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION-CEO, CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: PROBE ON CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – ON TRACK TO LAUNCH ADDITIONAL CONSUMER DIGITAL SAFETY INTEGRATED OFFERINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE M&A OPPORTUNITIES; 15/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 13/03/2018 CAFC: TRUSTEES OF COLUMBIA v. SYMANTEC CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-2551 – 2018-03-13; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Antici; 11/05/2018 – Symantec suffers worst day in 17 years after news of internal audit; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 39C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 4,136 are held by Norman Fields Gottscho Limited Liability. Doheny Asset Ca owns 0.86% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,355 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,283 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0.1% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ameritas Investment holds 4,437 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 2,169 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Greenleaf has invested 0.04% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Albion Fincl Gru Ut holds 0.6% or 14,803 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H & holds 1,934 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Eqis Mngmt has 5,711 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Rothschild Cap Partners invested in 14,458 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Rech Communications reported 0.49% stake. Hallmark Capital Management reported 6,388 shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Lc accumulated 24,433 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,757 shares to 25,815 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,655 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. $2.00M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares were sold by Ambrose Richard F. $229,533 worth of stock was bought by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity. Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. sold $422,327 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Hldgs invested in 533,028 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 1.23M shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.03% or 303,102 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited accumulated 261,966 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 15,679 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Res invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 10,544 are held by Prelude Capital Mgmt Llc. Trust Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 1,076 shares. Blair William And Il owns 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 14,650 shares. Kistler owns 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 812 shares. Neuberger Berman Lc has invested 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 145,000 were accumulated by Highbridge Mngmt Ltd Liability. Goodwin Daniel L invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $133.95M for 29.76 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 15,855 shares to 126,896 shares, valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 183,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).