Clean Yield Group Holding in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com (HIFS) Has Increased by $1.32 Million; Foot Locker (FL) Holding Maintained by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 46.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 84,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 268,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.24M, up from 183,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 4.15M shares traded or 11.65% up from the average. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Foot Locker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FL); 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Net $165M; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – USING CONSTANT CURRENCIES, INVENTORY DECREASED 7.1 PERCENT AS OF MAY 5; 22/05/2018 – Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.345 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Foot Locker, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. of the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Invo; 14/03/2018 – Footaction Debuts ‘UNCOVER’ Featuring Jonathan Mannion and Freddie Gibbs with REVOLT TV; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.25; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker’s stellar quarterly earnings report on Friday shows there’s still some life left for brick-and-mortar retailers, says @jimcramer; 26/05/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: FL declares state of emergency for Subtropical Storm Alberto

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com (HIFS) by 41.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 7,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.54% . The institutional investor held 26,240 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, up from 18,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $189.3. About 2,735 shares traded. Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) has declined 12.93% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HIFS News: 12/04/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs 1Q EPS $4.08; 28/03/2018 Hingham Savings Declares Regular Dividend of $0.34 per Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hingham Institution for Savings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIFS); 28/03/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs Declares Dividend of 34c

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 56,500 shares to 174,700 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,600 shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prtn invested in 0.05% or 613,310 shares. Macroview Invest Management Limited Liability holds 54 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management reported 94,531 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 106,767 shares. American Intll Gp holds 0.07% or 324,938 shares. Newfocus Fincl Grp Ltd, Washington-based fund reported 36,476 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Twin Capital Management invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 1,022 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 13,761 shares stake. Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.41% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Zacks Inv invested in 33,444 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt owns 71,693 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Ser Automobile Association owns 111,654 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,016 shares to 23,113 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,800 shares, and cut its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co Com.