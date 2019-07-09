Clean Yield Group Holding in Goldcorp New Com (GG) Has Trimmed by $462,000; As Dover Corp. (DOV) Stock Rose, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Lowered Holding

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New Com (GG) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 36,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 78,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, down from 182,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $100.39. About 937,470 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Shea-Porter: Shea-Porter Statement on Suspicious Letter Delivered to Dover Office; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 20/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet March 27 in Dover; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M; 18/04/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Board of Directors Approves Spin-Off of Apergy; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp expected to post earnings of $1.13 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.05% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 143,488 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 0.06% or 1.74M shares. Whittier Commerce owns 0% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 888 shares. Ameriprise Finance invested in 0.01% or 148,874 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt Company holds 0.05% or 18,292 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 4,005 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Riverhead Capital Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Allstate holds 6,256 shares. Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership owns 25,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 310 shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 157,188 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.26 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Kosinski Anthony K sold $196,713. $1.08 million worth of stock was sold by Kloosterboer Jay L on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $1.14M were sold by Spurgeon William on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.3 per share. DOV’s profit will be $225.27M for 16.19 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12,581 shares to 54,521 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 7,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (NYSE:UN).

