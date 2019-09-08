Clean Yield Group Holding in Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Has Upped by $817,765 as Share Price Rose; Tudor Investment Et Al Has Decreased Its W&T Offshore (WTI) Position by $307,584 as Share Price Declined

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in W&T Offshore Inc (WTI) by 39.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 51,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% . The hedge fund held 77,151 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $532,000, down from 128,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in W&T Offshore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $616.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 1.37M shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 25/05/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD WTKH.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 183.2 MLN RGT, QTRLY NET PROFIT 63.9 MLN RGT; 02/05/2018 – W&T Offshore 1Q EPS 19c; 26/03/2018 – WT Microelectronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore: Chairman/CEO Tracy Krohn Will Inves; 30/04/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE-BAKER HUGHES TO DEVELOP PROJECTS IN GULF OF MEXICO; 15/03/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Group Announces Notice of Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New Patent Covering Composition of Matter for WT-1 Peptides; 21/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – W&T WILL GET 38.4% OF NET REV. ATTRIBUTABLE TO WELL; 12/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC – W&T INITIALLY RECEIVES 30.0% OF NET REVENUES FROM DRILLING PROGRAM WELLS; 02/05/2018 – W&T Offshore 1Q Rev $134.2M

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 12,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 54,521 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 41,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 6.83M shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,677 shares to 41,422 shares, valued at $7.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Class A by 848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 852 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead (GILD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JNJ, GILD, GLNG – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GILD, EVRI, PLT – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Gilead (GILD) Down 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Cap Management Limited Co holds 0% or 360 shares. Summit Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has 43,900 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. M&R Mngmt Inc accumulated 200 shares. Park Avenue Llc owns 0.01% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,222 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 12 shares. Cim Inv Mangement owns 12,310 shares. Coastline Trust holds 0.03% or 3,225 shares in its portfolio. Apriem reported 3,275 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Capital Invsts stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 22,956 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Field And Main State Bank has invested 0.09% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bailard Inc accumulated 49,565 shares. Cohen Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 3,100 shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd reported 0.29% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “W&T Offshore Announces Acquisition of Producing Properties in the Gulf of Mexico – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “W&T Offshore to Participate in 31st Annual ROTH Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on March 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil Markets Bounce On Bullish Hopes – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “W&T Offshore Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Permian pipeline startup splits WTI Midland market, traders say – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.68 million shares or 5.69% less from 88.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deprince Race Zollo has invested 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Denali Ltd holds 288 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc owns 7.93 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Millennium Limited Com accumulated 1.90M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sandler Capital Management accumulated 0.04% or 73,300 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp holds 0.13% or 89,066 shares. Jump Trading, Illinois-based fund reported 10,516 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 535,437 shares. Bailard, California-based fund reported 27,000 shares. Impact Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 266,621 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Grp Pcl has invested 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). 96,683 were reported by Sg Americas Limited Liability Com. Qs Limited accumulated 6,700 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 779,592 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc has 16,600 shares.

Analysts await W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 43.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.3 per share. WTI’s profit will be $23.92M for 6.44 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by W&T Offshore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.00% negative EPS growth.