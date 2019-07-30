Clean Yield Group Has Upped Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com (HIFS) Holding by $1.32 Million; Share Value Rose; Samlyn Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by $3.64 Million as Stock Rose

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com (HIFS) by 41.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 7,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,240 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, up from 18,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $192.6. About 4,383 shares traded. Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) has declined 4.69% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HIFS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Hingham Institution for Savings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIFS); 12/04/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs 1Q EPS $4.08; 28/03/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs Declares Dividend of 34c; 28/03/2018 Hingham Savings Declares Regular Dividend of $0.34 per Share

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 36,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 237,094 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.07M, down from 273,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $99.73. About 1.19 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,630 shares to 9,800 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Natus Medical Inc Del Com (NASDAQ:BABY) by 40,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,440 shares, and cut its stake in Goldcorp Inc New Com (NYSE:GG).

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 348,612 shares to 954,282 shares, valued at $93.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Finl Inc (Call) (NYSE:VOYA) by 766,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Investment Inc has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd holds 78,641 shares. 19,223 are owned by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Winch Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company reported 11,959 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability reported 0% stake. 288 are held by Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 59,642 were reported by Investec Asset. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.03% or 385,926 shares. 337,125 are owned by Waddell And Reed Finance Inc. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 2.62 million shares. Rmb Mngmt invested in 32,018 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Jvl Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 4.62% or 176,000 shares. Cushing Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 130,598 shares.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 12.58% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $294.77M for 13.93 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.78% EPS growth.

