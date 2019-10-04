Clean Yield Group Has Trimmed Tractor Supply Co Com (TSCO) Position By $537,300; Shorts at Sunopta (STKL) Lowered By 4.4%

Clean Yield Group decreased Tractor Supply Co Com (TSCO) stake by 27.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clean Yield Group sold 4,975 shares as Tractor Supply Co Com (TSCO)’s stock rose 7.76%. The Clean Yield Group holds 12,880 shares with $1.40M value, down from 17,855 last quarter. Tractor Supply Co Com now has $11.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $92.98. About 894,850 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft

Sunopta Inc (NASDAQ:STKL) had a decrease of 4.4% in short interest. STKL’s SI was 2.98M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 4.4% from 3.12 million shares previously. With 295,200 avg volume, 10 days are for Sunopta Inc (NASDAQ:STKL)’s short sellers to cover STKL’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.0076 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5524. About 1.17M shares traded or 191.74% up from the average. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.23 million for 22.14 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tractor Supply has $12500 highest and $96 lowest target. $118.40’s average target is 27.34% above currents $92.98 stock price. Tractor Supply had 12 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 22. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 16 report. Wedbush maintained the shares of TSCO in report on Friday, April 26 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) rating on Thursday, May 16. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $11500 target.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $839,794 activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $215,440 was bought by Ennen Joseph. Shares for $156,952 were bought by Hollis Richard Dean. Duchscher Robert bought 19,310 shares worth $43,102.

