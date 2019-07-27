Clean Yield Group Has Trimmed Position in Goldcorp New Com (GG) as Shares Were Volatile; Teradyne (TER) Holder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Trimmed Its Stake

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 36,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,963 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 92,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $56.35. About 2.41 million shares traded or 8.88% up from the average. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 27.70% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Takes New Stakes in Teradyne, Debt-Laden Windstream; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Buys 2.1% Position in Teradyne; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teradyne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TER); 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New Com (GG) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 36,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 78,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q Net $67M; 29/03/2018 – GOLDCORP DEPOSITS FIRST GOLD ON TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 10/05/2018 – WHEATON RELEASES GOLDCORP GUARANTEE UNDER SILVER PURCHASE PACT; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada S; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 EXPLORATION UPDATE; 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GOLDCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Goldcorp Inc. To Stable From Negative

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 183,439 shares to 422,225 shares, valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Gold: Hold – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldcorp: Q3 Report Was Just Bad – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America Corporation 6 NCUM PFD SR GG declares $1.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Bridgewater’s Top 5 Metals and Mining Holdings – GuruFocus.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Have Little Reason to Stick With Goldcorp Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 130,000 shares to 161,400 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TRV) by 35,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 376,776 shares. Alps Advsr holds 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) or 10,178 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp owns 20,956 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 109,484 shares. Whittier Trust Co owns 275 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tcw holds 0.01% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) or 13,900 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0.03% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.04% stake. Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 8,269 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And Inc reported 36,049 shares. Boston Family Office has invested 0.08% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0.01% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). South Dakota Inv Council invested in 116,600 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market News for Jul 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celanese (CE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Vancouver wearable tech startup snags $80 million – Portland Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Semi strength drives TER beats, upside; shares +15% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $8.10 million activity. The insider Smith Gregory Stephen sold 11,210 shares worth $412,796. Gray Charles Jeffrey sold $1.22M worth of stock or 33,156 shares. Beecher Gregory R sold 26,778 shares worth $989,021.