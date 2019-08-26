Clean Yield Group Has Trimmed Natus Medical Del Com (BABY) Position by $1.01 Million; Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Holder Perceptive Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 330,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 2.20M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.61M, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.47M market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 53,566 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNCE); 02/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments as of March 31, 2018 to Be Sufficient to Fund the Co Into 2021; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: PTAB GRANTED REQUEST FOR REHEARING; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners LLC Exits Position in Concert Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Concert Pharma; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Phase 2a Trial of CTP-543 in Alopecia Areata; 26/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: INTER PARTES REVIEW FILED BY INCYTE

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del Com (BABY) by 70.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 40,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.19% . The institutional investor held 16,440 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417,000, down from 56,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Natus Medical Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 153,422 shares traded. Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) has declined 15.88% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BABY News: 25/04/2018 – Rice Hall James Exits Position in Natus Medical; 30/05/2018 – NATUS SAYS IT HAS THE RIGHT BOARD TO EXECUTE STRATEGY; 25/04/2018 – Natus Medical 1Q Rev $128.6M; 15/05/2018 – Voce Capital Management Buys New 2% Position in Natus Medical; 23/04/2018 – VOCE CAPITAL – PROPOSING TO REMOVE NATUS’S CHAIRMAN ROBERT GUNST AS A DIRECTOR AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 30/05/2018 – VOCE ATTACKS NATUS BOARD FOR OVERSIGHT GAP IT BLAMES FOR SUIT; 23/04/2018 – Natus Confirms Receipt of Notice of Voce Capital’s Intent to Nominate Director Candidates to Replace 50% of the Natus Board; 15/05/2018 – Sapience Investments Buys New 1% Position in Natus Medical; 31/05/2018 – Natus Medical Highlights Board’s Strengths and Management’s Track Record of Value Creation in Investor Presentation; 07/05/2018 – VOCE CATALYST PARTNERS LP URGES NATUS MEDICAL INC SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE ON APPROVING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BABY shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 29.84 million shares or 3.42% less from 30.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru owns 530,367 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 96,009 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) for 7,523 shares. Zebra Capital Ltd Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,976 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) for 18,191 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd owns 10,848 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 61,303 shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 1,453 shares. D E Shaw Com Incorporated holds 72,147 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, South Dakota Inv Council has 0% invested in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 413,888 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2,718 activity.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 183,439 shares to 422,225 shares, valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (NYSE:UN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CNCE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knott David M invested 0.4% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Comml Bank Of Mellon invested in 0% or 106,279 shares. Assetmark owns 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 46 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 149,079 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 132,192 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 27,300 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 20,255 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 43,070 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.03% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Legal & General Grp Public Lc holds 0% or 3,535 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). New York-based Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Co has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 9,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 30,743 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 20,876 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.13 million activity.