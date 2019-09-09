Clean Yield Group Has Trimmed Its Stake in Microsoft Com (MSFT) as Market Valuation Rose; Black Creek Investment Management Has Lowered Its Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Stake by $18.80 Million; Stock Value Rose

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 324,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 4.69M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272.59M, down from 5.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 669,211 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 06/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED SPOT ON $8.27 BLN JOINT ENTERPRISE RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT, ACQUISITION,PROCUREMENT IDIQ CONTRACT; 23/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Webcast Investor Day Presentations on Wednesday, June 6, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4I; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 6 TO 8 PCT; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Net $84.9M; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN GETS $179M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT U.S. NAVY SHORE INFRA; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Booz Allen; 23/03/2018 – SEVATEC – AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES, TRANSFORMATION DATA SCIENCES SERVICES CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Rev $1.64B; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q EPS 58c

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 23.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 7,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 24,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 31,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $136.68. About 18.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 51,443 shares to 192,238 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 23,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa stated it has 971,023 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 119,429 shares. Barton Investment holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 28,127 shares. Invest Counsel Inc holds 56,042 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio. Dean Invest Associates Llc has invested 0.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has 0.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bernzott Cap Advsrs has 123,965 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank holds 3.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24.60M shares. Bridgecreek Inv Limited Liability has 6,025 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Linscomb Williams Inc holds 122,559 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Madrona invested in 2.14% or 16,589 shares. 5.16M are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Cohen Steers invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser has 1.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dsm Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 4.83 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Cap Mgmt holds 0.78% or 11,800 shares. Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.13% or 264,889 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc holds 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) or 110 shares. Bailard holds 0.24% or 67,793 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp reported 1.13 million shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us Inc invested in 0% or 3,788 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 85,909 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 229,489 are held by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Hilton Management Lc owns 2.31% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 293,586 shares. Nomura, Japan-based fund reported 4,024 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 101,068 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Comm reported 55,582 shares. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 0.01% or 72,481 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 150,258 shares.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 419,450 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $31.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 45,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Santander S A.