Clean Yield Group Has Trimmed Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake; Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Clean Yield Group decreased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 28.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clean Yield Group sold 46,140 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Clean Yield Group holds 116,808 shares with $6.31M value, down from 162,948 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $207.27B valuation. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 17.88M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners

Among 5 analysts covering Paramount Resources Cl A (TSE:POU), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Paramount Resources Cl A has $13 highest and $7.5 lowest target. $10’s average target is 59.74% above currents $6.26 stock price. Paramount Resources Cl A had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Desjardins Securities with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Altacorp on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The stock of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) earned “Sell” rating by Scotia Capital on Monday, March 11. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by IBC. See Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) latest ratings:

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company has market cap of $817.97 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Principal Properties, Strategic Investments, and Corporate. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia.

The stock increased 6.46% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 310,525 shares traded. Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 13.14% above currents $48.42 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 15 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.43% or 12,721 shares. 220,840 are held by Forbes J M And Company Limited Liability Partnership. Wellington Llp holds 0.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 69.23M shares. Malaga Cove Lc holds 1.04% or 31,433 shares in its portfolio. Shoker Investment Counsel holds 2.05% or 51,488 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 43,117 shares. Delta Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 90,865 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Liability reported 68,373 shares. 123,843 were accumulated by Coastline Com. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has 235,342 shares. Cs Mckee Lp holds 630,540 shares or 2.98% of its portfolio. Argent accumulated 209,716 shares or 1.19% of the stock. 53,854 were accumulated by Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Liability Corp. Greylin Investment Mangement Incorporated reported 0.59% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Guardian Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G.