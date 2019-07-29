Clean Yield Group Has Raised Its Holding in General Mls Com (GIS) as Market Value Rose; Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Shares Rose While Calamos Advisors Has Boosted Position

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in General Mls Inc Com (GIS) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 15,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,896 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, up from 111,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in General Mls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 902,651 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 104,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.12 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $146.68. About 5.83 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New Com (NYSE:GG) by 42,000 shares to 36,400 shares, valued at $416,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,800 shares, and cut its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co Com.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Limited Co holds 20,861 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Raymond James Advsr Inc has 0.13% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 1,059 were reported by Acadian Asset Ltd. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 1,405 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Com owns 46,575 shares. Haverford Tru Co reported 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Minnesota-based Palisade Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.64% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Adirondack owns 3,320 shares. Zwj Counsel accumulated 7,038 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 10,298 shares. Choate Invest, Massachusetts-based fund reported 77,291 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Communication has invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Assetmark reported 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Ipswich Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.13% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 12,195 shares. Brown Advisory owns 1.11 million shares. Glenview Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 719,201 shares. Golub Gru Ltd Liability has 308,396 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. Jacobs And Ca holds 90,765 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Limited Liability Corporation has 0.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,297 shares. Loews has 3,884 shares. 4,394 were reported by Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt L P. 24,179 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp. 66,549 were accumulated by West Coast Financial Ltd Llc. Vision Management reported 51,564 shares stake. Cap Ww, California-based fund reported 3.41 million shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc owns 17,235 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Thomasville Fincl Bank holds 159,799 shares or 3.27% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 1.04 million shares.

