Clean Yield Group Has Lowered Its Stake in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) by $2.45 Million as Stock Value Declined; Chilton Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) by $1.97 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 28.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 46,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 116,808 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, down from 162,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.14. About 20.12M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 15,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 169,417 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.69M, down from 184,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $134.87. About 901,185 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 553,209 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Com owns 118,762 shares. Kj Harrison Prtnrs stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Invesco Limited invested in 5.17 million shares or 0.22% of the stock. Interest Ltd Ca owns 3.17% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 103,300 shares. Scholtz & Limited Company reported 44,595 shares stake. Ledyard National Bank accumulated 1,900 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 58,800 shares. Madison Invest Inc holds 317,051 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 47,079 shares. 568,511 were reported by Miller Howard Investments Inc New York. Southport Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ironsides Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Teachers Annuity Association Of America owns 385,746 shares. Asset One Co Ltd holds 0.17% or 249,010 shares in its portfolio.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 3,000 shares to 31,000 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 18,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$12.72, Is It Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “POWER REIT REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS NYSE:PW – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) A Healthy REIT? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s (NYSE:EARN) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.68 million activity. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought $41,283 worth of stock.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.71 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (NYSE:UN) by 13,315 shares to 108,040 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 51,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com (NASDAQ:HIFS).