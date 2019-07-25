Clean Yield Group Has Lowered Its Position in Ventas Com (VTR) as Valuation Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (JPM) Holder Laurion Capital Management LP Decreased Position by $2.22 Million

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (VTR) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 5,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,079 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 54,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Ventas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 1.31M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (JPM) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $810,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $115.76. About 8.60M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP VIGR.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27.5 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 16/03/2018 – LPP SA LPPP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 8850 FROM PLN 8640; 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops; 23/05/2018 – GE May Have To Cut Its Dividend Further To Raise Capital: JPMorgan; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE POSITIVE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM IN THE U.S. AS BUSINESS SENTIMENT REMAINS UPBEAT”; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Cars.com shares leap after report the company hired JP Morgan to explore a potential sale; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 05/04/2018 – Finance Uncovered: EXCLUSIVE: JP Morgan reveals UK cops gave go-ahead to transfer $875m to convicted money launderer:

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ventas Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ventas Announces Expiration and Results of Tender Offer for 2.700% Senior Notes Due 2020 – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas: A High-Yield Super SWAN You Can Trust – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,821 shares to 49,453 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (NYSE:UN) by 13,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:VOD).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $356.22M for 17.61 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Company stated it has 0.14% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Stanley invested 0.32% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Andra Ap accumulated 97,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Virtu Fincl Lc has 0.1% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Adage Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 446,000 shares. Brookfield Asset Inc reported 3.76 million shares. Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.02M shares. Apg Asset Us accumulated 8.2% or 17.54M shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.18% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). The Florida-based Steinberg Asset has invested 0.56% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv has 65 shares. 70,572 are held by Norinchukin Bancorp The. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 13,071 shares. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 40,907 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Nordea Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 19,043 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider Probst Robert F sold $633,096.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22M. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of stock or 13,341 shares. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was made by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.31% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Colony Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Evermay Wealth Ltd reported 0.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moller Financial has invested 0.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Forbes J M And Co Llp has invested 2.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Victory Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gulf International Savings Bank (Uk) Limited owns 787,865 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Park Circle has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd invested 2.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Syntal Cap Ptnrs Limited Co accumulated 9,207 shares. Prudential Financial invested 1.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Private Ocean Ltd invested 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pictet Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.75 million shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 1.22% or 60,721 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Lc holds 9,331 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Celanese’s ‘surprisingly durable’ results prompt upgrade at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Crainsdetroit.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase’s Detroit investment growing to $200 million – Crain’s Detroit Business” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “July’s Market Faces Ongoing Geopolitical Issues On Several Fronts – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy JP Morgan Stock Before JPMâ€™s Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JAGGAER Partners with JP Morgan to Provide Powerful Purchasing Oversight for Education, Public Sector and Commercial Industries – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (Call) (NYSE:VZ) by 33,100 shares to 68,100 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (Put) (NYSE:NOC) by 74,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).