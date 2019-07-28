Clean Yield Group Has Lowered Intuit Com (INTU) Holding By $1.19 Million; Shorts at Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Raised By 11.2%

Clean Yield Group decreased Intuit Com (INTU) stake by 26.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clean Yield Group sold 4,575 shares as Intuit Com (INTU)’s stock rose 6.37%. The Clean Yield Group holds 12,407 shares with $3.24M value, down from 16,982 last quarter. Intuit Com now has $73.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $283.77. About 569,208 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) had an increase of 11.2% in short interest. HST’s SI was 32.49M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.2% from 29.22 million shares previously. With 7.45 million avg volume, 4 days are for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)’s short sellers to cover HST’s short positions. The SI to Host Hotels & Resorts Inc’s float is 4.42%. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.61. About 4.66 million shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 7.39% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 16/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC HST.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Min; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST)

Among 12 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $24400 target in Friday, May 24 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $225 target in Friday, February 22 report. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 2 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma holds 2.22M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 19,244 shares. Element Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.96% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). M&T National Bank & Trust reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Kornitzer Cap Ks stated it has 132,081 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,128 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Capital Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). California Employees Retirement reported 500,494 shares. Nomura Asset Communication Limited holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 345,917 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.24% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Advisory Networks Lc owns 13,326 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Yhb Advisors holds 32,152 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 38,876 shares. Cypress Capital has invested 0.87% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Montag A And Associates stated it has 18,490 shares.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Host Hotels & Resorts had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Sell” rating and $17 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by BTIG Research. Barclays Capital maintained Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $23 target. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold”.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust . The company has market cap of $13.05 billion. The firm primarily engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It has a 12.78 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of United States.