Clean Yield Group Has Lifted Its Telus Com (TU) Position by $775,890; Valuation Declined; Freeport (FCX) Shareholder Prudential Financial Cut Stake as Stock Declined

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 65.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 4.97M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 2.60M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.52M, down from 7.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 18.37 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: COPPER SUPPORTED BY DEMAND GROWTH, SUPPLY STRUGGLES; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280972 – BLUE CUBE OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 08/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT HASN’T RECEIVED NOTICE TO STOP GRASBERG PRODUCTION; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Freeport-McMoRan’s IDR at ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative; 03/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH U.S. LNG PROVIDER FREEPORT; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT ESTIMATES $530M `EXPOSURE’ TO PAPUAN SURFACE WATER TAX; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FIRST-QUARTER 2018 TOTALED $402 MLN (INCLUDING APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR MAJOR MINING PROJECTS); 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CONSOLIDATED SALES FOR YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE 95 MLN POUNDS OF MOLYBDENUM; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF PLANNED OPER. RATES FOR REMAINDER OF 2018, SALES VOLUMES FROM INDONESIA MINING EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 1.15 BLN POUNDS OF COPPER

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Telus Corp Com (TU) by 19.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 20,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 127,360 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 106,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Telus Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 368,147 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,677 shares to 41,422 shares, valued at $7.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co Com (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 11,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,855 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN).

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spire Inc by 68,937 shares to 229,900 shares, valued at $18.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 379,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unit Corp (NYSE:UNT).

