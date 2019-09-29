Clean Yield Group Has Increased Its Stake in Highwoods Pptys Com (HIW) by $2.99 Million; Manor Road Capital Partners Trimmed Position in Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) as Stock Value Rose

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 81.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.68 million, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $73.55. About 675,601 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc Com (HIW) by 216.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 73,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 106,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, up from 33,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 425,600 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $751.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.40M shares to 3.25 million shares, valued at $86.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 580,114 shares. Oberndorf William E holds 2.66% or 74,252 shares. H Prtn Mngmt Ltd holds 8.00M shares or 70.63% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Limited Company holds 12,705 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De owns 114 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.35% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Ironwood Investment Management Ltd Liability Com reported 16,886 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Swiss State Bank holds 0.01% or 86,400 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Moreover, Piedmont Invest Advsr has 0.02% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 7,789 shares. Highland Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 13,861 shares. Hemenway Trust Com Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Usa Financial Portformulas reported 3,177 shares stake.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93 million for 16.27 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold HIW shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 94.74 million shares or 0.14% more from 94.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Moreover, Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 1.97 million shares. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). 7,961 were accumulated by Pnc Finance Serv Grp Inc Incorporated. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 191 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 15.60M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest invested 0.02% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Ftb, a Tennessee-based fund reported 5,608 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 109 shares. Mason Street Limited Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Lasalle Management Secs Lc holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 1.12 million shares. Profund Ltd holds 15,302 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). World Asset Management Incorporated holds 4,871 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 5,710 shares.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $276.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,896 shares to 99,912 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc Com New (NYSE:CXP) by 146,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,330 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR).