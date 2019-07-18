Clean Yield Group Has Decreased Its Symantec Com (SYMC) Position by $910,558; Tang Capital Management Maintains Position in Prothena Plc (PRTA)

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 580.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 276,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 323,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 47,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 27,740 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 42.74% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 23/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Prothena goes splat; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get Potential License Payments and Milestones, Plus Additional Royalties on Net Sales From Licensed Programs; 20/03/2018 – Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA; 23/04/2018 – Prothena: Phase 2B PRONTO Study Did Not Meet Its Primary or Secondary Endpoints; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES ONGOING CLINICAL-STAGE PROGRAMS FOR PRX002/RG7935, PROPRIETARY PROGRAM PRX004 DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE; 07/03/2018 Prothena to Participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – Prothena to Reduce Its Workforce by Approximately 57%; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA : SEES TO CUT ABOUT 63 POSITIONS; 23/04/2018 – Prothena scraps lead drug following mid-stage study failure; 24/05/2018 – Prothena Expects Its 2018 Net Cash Burn From Operating and Investing Activities to Be $40M-$50M

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Symantec Corp Com (SYMC) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 41,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,629 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 106,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Symantec Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.83. About 989,679 shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec Reveals Little on Call to Discuss Investigation; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT SAYS ON MARCH 8 CO, UNIT ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND RELEASE OF CLAIMS WITH SYMANTEC CORP – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Jeff Rothschild Joins Pure Storage’s Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY ENTERPRISE SECURITY IMPLIED BILLINGS NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUE $609 MLN VS $656 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Symantec Launches Initiative to Help Provide Security and Identity Theft Protection for Foster Youth; 14/05/2018 – Symantec provides a little more clarity on internal probe; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ REV $1.23B, EST. $1.19B; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 39C; 14/05/2018 – Symantec says investigating reporting of certain accounting measures

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,821 shares to 49,453 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU) by 20,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. 18,321 Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) shares with value of $422,327 were sold by Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L..

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $129.82M for 27.18 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford holds 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 69,795 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 303,102 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 605,347 shares. 2,083 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Moody Retail Bank Division accumulated 217 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 98,600 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 7,276 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 4,500 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 104,431 shares. Shufro Rose Limited Company accumulated 71,117 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities has 552,737 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Blair William Co Il owns 14,650 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 6,682 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

