Clean Yield Group Has Cut Its Holding in Ventas Com (VTR) by $317,079 as Share Value Rose; As Aspen Technology (AZPN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lowered Holding by $3.09 Million

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (VTR) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 5,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 49,079 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 54,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Ventas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $75.02. About 1.17 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 29,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 53,201 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 82,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $133.23. About 150,781 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,637 shares to 11,346 shares, valued at $6.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 26,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $33.79M for 67.97 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,300 are owned by Natixis Advisors L P. Amp Capital Invsts has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 3,156 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cipher Cap Lp accumulated 12,162 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 2,016 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 5,216 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 14,100 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 30,500 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 203,900 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 4,411 shares in its portfolio. California-based Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 1.10 million shares. 13,200 are owned by Gsa Prns Llp. Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 7,476 shares. Comml Bank owns 2,122 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,990 shares to 10,313 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 15,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 19.95 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Gp owns 23,614 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na accumulated 11,257 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 928 shares. Brookfield Asset reported 3.76M shares stake. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 0.01% or 1,027 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 14,596 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Co Ltd holds 0.29% or 40,422 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has 8,491 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 73,499 shares. Mackenzie Corp holds 0% or 22,650 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.09% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 4,555 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Tobam holds 1.7% or 527,964 shares. Wespac Limited Liability Company holds 3,722 shares. American Assets, California-based fund reported 20,000 shares.