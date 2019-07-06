Clean Yield Group Has Cut Intuit Com (INTU) Stake by $1.19 Million; Market Value Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Decreased by $1.12 Million Its Holding

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Intuit Com (INTU) by 26.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 4,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,407 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 16,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Intuit Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $270.54. About 895,216 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 5,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 295,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.65M, down from 301,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,463 were reported by Davidson Inv Advsrs. Massachusetts-based Moors And Cabot Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mirador Capital Ptnrs LP accumulated 1,972 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Twin Tree Mgmt LP has 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Comgest Global Investors Sas owns 310,376 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors holds 34 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cullinan Assoc Inc invested in 43,790 shares. Winslow Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1.63M shares. Coatue Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.12 million shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America invested in 0.3% or 12,108 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co stated it has 88 shares. 962 are held by Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Com. Meristem Family Wealth accumulated 10,277 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 21,727 shares.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU) by 20,970 shares to 127,360 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,313 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chartist Ca holds 0% or 2,055 shares in its portfolio. Aspen Invest Mgmt holds 0.85% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,340 shares. Atwood & Palmer owns 0.5% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 18,276 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs holds 0.04% or 1,434 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 1,663 are owned by Mcdaniel Terry. 234,416 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Hartford Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 25,468 shares. Harvey Cap Mgmt owns 1.71% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 18,540 shares. Peak Asset Limited Company owns 1,167 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Lakeview Partners Limited Co invested 3.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Davis R M has 0.67% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 94,273 shares. Btr Mngmt holds 18,712 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. One Mngmt Llc reported 0.59% stake. Argi Svcs reported 4,034 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.11 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 49,972 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $78.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 87,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).