Clean Yield Group Has Cut Apple Com (AAPL) Stake by $1.45 Million; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Rose, Weatherly Asset Management Raised Its Stake

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 27.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 3,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 15,656 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 12,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.68 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 7,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,422 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, down from 49,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 13/05/2018 – Apple sows seeds of next market swing; 18/04/2018 – Apple Faces the Music — Heard on the Street; 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Authorities used Apple Watch data to identify a murder suspect; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son says new Vision Fund to be set up in “near future”; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal year earnings per share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple finds spike in `serious’ labor violations at its suppliers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Bank & Trust Na stated it has 0.33% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Davenport & Ltd Company accumulated 25,362 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Ltd owns 587,146 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.12% or 43,560 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm, a Israel-based fund reported 5,413 shares. Regions Corp invested in 123,405 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Incline Glob Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 22,711 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Fjarde Ap has 286,555 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L reported 1,000 shares stake. Suncoast Equity Mgmt accumulated 1,535 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Appleton Ptnrs Incorporated Ma has 1.24% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp, a Colorado-based fund reported 146,230 shares. Cna Financial Corporation reported 16,500 shares.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,119 shares to 97,180 shares, valued at $34.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,176 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,990 shares to 10,313 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ntv Asset Ltd Liability owns 2.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40,650 shares. Garrison Asset Limited Liability invested in 5,245 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Muhlenkamp & Communication has invested 5.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 1.91M shares. Ithaka Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,450 shares. Palisade Ltd Nj has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 105,661 were accumulated by Greystone Managed Invs Incorporated. Stillwater Advisors Ltd Company reported 4.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability Company reported 34,653 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 2.34% stake. Williams Jones And Ltd Liability holds 2.66% or 633,890 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Limited Co reported 145,961 shares. Crossvault Mgmt Lc stated it has 53,237 shares or 5.21% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Invests Commerce reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealthquest has 13,973 shares for 1% of their portfolio.

