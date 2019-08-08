Clean Yield Group Has Boosted Its Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Stake by $397,384 as Valuation Rose; Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Lifted Its Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Holding by $1.93 Million; Share Value Declined

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 3,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 49,453 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15M, up from 45,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $116.89. About 2.09M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 81.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 41,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 93,529 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 51,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 175,512 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Rice Midstream Partners LP is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 26/04/2018 – Transaction Expected to Immediately Add to Both EQM and EQGP’s Distributable Cash Flow Per Unit; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EQT Midstream Partners declares $1.145 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EQM Midstream Partners and EQGP Holdings Announce Quarterly Distributions – Business Wire” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mountain Valley Pipeline extension wins draft environmental OK from FERC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “2018 K-1 Tax Package Availability for EQM, RMP, and EQGP – Business Wire” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walnut Private Equity Partners Lc stated it has 93,529 shares. Jennison Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 244,842 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.13% or 131,000 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De owns 1.90 million shares. 51,287 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Kayne Anderson Cap Advisors LP holds 1.84M shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability invested in 45,903 shares. Carroll Fin Assocs reported 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Harvest Fund Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 137,717 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsr Lc reported 13.84 million shares stake. Fincl Serv Corp reported 227 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 163,533 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Republic Management reported 12,627 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd accumulated 1.13 million shares or 0.38% of the stock.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96M and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Tru Com Na holds 1.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 62,045 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 3.17M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation has 0.96% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 45,793 were reported by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. First Bank Sioux Falls holds 5,689 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Ledyard Natl Bank reported 99,590 shares. Moreover, Orca Inv Management has 0.51% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 26,114 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Biondo Invest Advsr Limited Com holds 1.7% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 64,943 shares. Aviva Plc has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nippon Life Insur invested 0.69% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cacti Asset Ltd reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pggm Investments stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Communication Mi Adv, Indiana-based fund reported 54,991 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON. Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750.