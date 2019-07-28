Clean Yield Group Decreased Tractor Supply Co Com (TSCO) Stake by $1.15 Million as Shares Rose; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Has Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co Com (TSCO) by 39.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 11,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,855 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 29,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $109.95. About 1.33 million shares traded or 16.22% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 87.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 174,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,750 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 1.66M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Office Depot’s (ODP) Efforts Help Revive the Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Retail Home Suppliers to Trade Now – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tractor Supply -3% after guidance disappoints – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 2,956 shares. Westfield Lp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 519,319 shares. 2,798 were reported by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 19,500 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Pittenger & Anderson Inc reported 0.02% stake. Wedgewood Incorporated holds 890,262 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 9,195 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 1,155 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Long Road Counsel Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 327,187 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Com Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 3,274 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.06% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Natixis Limited Partnership reported 85,310 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 99,515 shares. Mufg Americas owns 3,335 shares.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 23,720 shares to 61,869 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU) by 20,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34 million for 56.05 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thornburg Invest Management Inc stated it has 2.62 million shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 47,931 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 89,745 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Wellington Mgmt Gp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 77,124 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Trust Of Vermont accumulated 60 shares. Corbyn Invest Mngmt Md has invested 1.56% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Swiss Savings Bank reported 0.03% stake. Services Automobile Association reported 32,216 shares. 21,000 are held by Cibc Ww Markets Corporation. Tobam, a France-based fund reported 96,399 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).