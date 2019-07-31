Clean Yield Group Decreased Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stake By $886,158; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Trimmed Anthem Com (ANTM) Stake

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) stake by 47.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,335 shares as Anthem Inc Com (ANTM)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 5,860 shares with $1.68M value, down from 11,195 last quarter. Anthem Inc Com now has $76.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $298.11. About 935,196 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis

Clean Yield Group decreased Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) stake by 23.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clean Yield Group sold 7,574 shares as Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Clean Yield Group holds 24,361 shares with $2.87 million value, down from 31,935 last quarter. Microsoft Corp Com now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $137.36. About 22.64M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 5,699 shares to 80,320 valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 4,249 shares and now owns 124,689 shares. Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) was raised too.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 15.40 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 8 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 8. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”.

Clean Yield Group increased Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 12,581 shares to 54,521 valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) stake by 183,439 shares and now owns 422,225 shares. Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 19. Raymond James maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $132 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

