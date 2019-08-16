Clean Yield Group Decreased Its Natus Medical Del Com (BABY) Position; Shorts at NEUROONE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATIO (NMTC) Raised By 65.31%

NEUROONE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATIO (OTCMKTS:NMTC) had an increase of 65.31% in short interest. NMTC’s SI was 8,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 65.31% from 4,900 shares previously. With 17,700 avg volume, 1 days are for NEUROONE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATIO (OTCMKTS:NMTC)’s short sellers to cover NMTC’s short positions. The stock decreased 17.24% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 55,696 shares traded or 1099.83% up from the average. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (OTCMKTS:NMTC) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Clean Yield Group decreased Natus Medical Inc Del Com (BABY) stake by 70.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clean Yield Group sold 40,220 shares as Natus Medical Inc Del Com (BABY)’s stock rose 6.19%. The Clean Yield Group holds 16,440 shares with $417,000 value, down from 56,660 last quarter. Natus Medical Inc Del Com now has $909.66M valuation. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 153,422 shares traded. Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) has declined 15.88% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BABY News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Natus Medical; 21/05/2018 – Nox Medical Achieves Success in Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Natus Neurology; 23/04/2018 – VOCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS NOMINATES 3 NATUS DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – Activist Voce Takes More Than 2% Stake in Natus Medical; 18/05/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” DORIS ENGIBOUS AND ROBERT WEISS ON WHITE PROXY CARD TODAY; 07/05/2018 – VOCE CATALYST PARTNERS LP URGES NATUS MEDICAL INC SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE ON APPROVING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 31/05/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – BOARD URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON WHITE PROXY CARD “FOR” ELECTION OF DORIS ENGIBOUS AND ROBERT WEISS; 12/03/2018 natus medical incorporated dba excel-tec | grass twin | K173690 | 03/09/2018 |; 19/03/2018 – natus medical incorporated dba excel-tec | natus neuroworks | K180421 | 03/14/2018 |; 23/04/2018 – Activist Voce Capital Seeks to Oust Natus Medical’s Chairman

Clean Yield Group increased Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) stake by 183,439 shares to 422,225 valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 2,990 shares and now owns 10,313 shares. General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold BABY shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 29.84 million shares or 3.42% less from 30.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 0% or 281 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,908 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 254,341 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 52,106 shares. Teton Advsrs accumulated 19,200 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 119 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors accumulated 8,406 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Alliancebernstein LP reported 51,556 shares. Quantbot Technology LP has invested 0.03% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). 1.29M are owned by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Com. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 21,000 shares. Mirador Prtn Limited Partnership holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) for 10,477 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 96,009 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2,718 activity. Heine Lisa Wipperman also bought $2,718 worth of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) on Thursday, March 7.