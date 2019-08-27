Clean Yield Group Decreased Its Intuit Com (INTU) Stake by $1.19 Million; Stock Rose; Condor Capital Management Has Trimmed Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $489,368

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Intuit Com (INTU) by 26.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 4,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 12,407 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 16,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Intuit Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $283.81. About 218,390 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.97% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.54. About 8.58M shares traded or 65.23% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 51,443 shares to 192,238 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,070 were accumulated by Bragg. Jefferies Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 11,500 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 15,587 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 8,703 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.22% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 81 shares or 0% of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust And Communications has 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 125 shares. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 21,621 shares. Roberts Glore & Il owns 2,955 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning reported 10,417 shares. Cibc World invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Shelton Mgmt owns 0.09% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 6,203 shares. Johnson Counsel accumulated 4,475 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested in 366 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.05 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $613.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 4,377 shares to 66,732 shares, valued at $17.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 32,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.