Clean Yield Group Decreased Its Holding in Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) by $371,315; Townsquare Media (TSQ) Stake Has Raised by American Century Companies Inc

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ) by 54.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 180,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.56% . The institutional investor held 512,642 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76 million, up from 332,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Townsquare Media Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.08. About 55,858 shares traded or 180.52% up from the average. Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) has declined 16.17% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TSQ News: 13/03/2018 – TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC – QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.075 PER SHARE, OR $0.30 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS, COMMENCES IN MAY 2018; 24/05/2018 – Townsquare Media 2Q Loss $29.1M; 08/05/2018 – Townsquare Media 1Q Loss/Shr $1.44; 07/03/2018 TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SAYS ON MARCH 1, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 7 TO 8 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Townsquare Media 4Q Loss/Shr $1.47; 22/03/2018 – TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC – ACQUISITION WILL INCLUDE CHR STATION WPST-FM; 24/04/2018 – Townsquare Short-Interest Ratio Rises 184% to 7 Days; 24/05/2018 – TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC – COMPLETED SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN MIDWAY ENTERTAINMENT LLC TO NORTH AMERICAN FAIRS FOR $23.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Brave and Townsquare Partner to Monetize Ad-blocking Traffic and Test Blockchain-based Digital Advertising; 09/05/2018 – Townsquare Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) by 13.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 3,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 23,257 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 26,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $97.5. About 1.03 million shares traded or 33.77% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC)

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 12,898 shares to 4,394 shares, valued at $328,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 61,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.88M shares, and cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 0.26% stake. Grimes & reported 3,209 shares. Pinnacle Fin Partners owns 0.04% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 5,624 shares. Covington Advsr stated it has 1.42% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Mechanics Bank & Trust Department invested 0.23% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division invested in 8,218 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Fidelity Natl Fin holds 2.94% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 195,950 shares. 2,463 were reported by Private Tru Company Na. D E Shaw holds 0.03% or 239,584 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0.08% or 3.97M shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has 0.05% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Moreover, Commonwealth Financial Bank Of has 0.02% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Veritable Lp accumulated 4,084 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 1.32 million shares.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74 million for 16.58 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.