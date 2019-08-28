Clean Yield Group Decreased Insperity Com (NSP) Position; Tetra Technologies (TTI) SI Increased By 5.72%

Clean Yield Group decreased Insperity Inc Com (NSP) stake by 34.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clean Yield Group sold 7,550 shares as Insperity Inc Com (NSP)’s stock declined 10.27%. The Clean Yield Group holds 14,622 shares with $1.81M value, down from 22,172 last quarter. Insperity Inc Com now has $3.90B valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $94.6. About 503,963 shares traded or 19.08% up from the average. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C

Tetra Technologies Inc (NYSE:TTI) had an increase of 5.72% in short interest. TTI's SI was 2.80M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.72% from 2.65 million shares previously. With 551,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Tetra Technologies Inc (NYSE:TTI)'s short sellers to cover TTI's short positions. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.64. About 448,300 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 63.21% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Clean Yield Group increased Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU) stake by 20,970 shares to 127,360 valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) stake by 15,855 shares and now owns 126,896 shares. Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) was raised too.

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified gas and oil services company. The company has market cap of $237.12 million. It operates through four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression, and Offshore. It currently has negative earnings. The Fluids division makes and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated services and products to the gas and oil industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover activities in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.