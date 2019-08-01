Clean Yield Group Decreased Holding in Apple Com (AAPL) by $1.45 Million as Stock Value Rose; Spirit Airls (SAVE) Share Price Declined While Rbf Capital Has Lowered Holding

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 7,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,422 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, down from 49,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $968.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.63. About 23.86 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 01/05/2018 – @JimCramer reflects on $AAPL earnings after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s WWDC event will begin June 4, the company said Tuesday; 10/04/2018 – Apple adds lsaac Asimov sci-fi series to TV development list; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault regrets selling his Apple shares too early; 20/04/2018 – AAPL:ISSUE AFFECTS SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO NON TOUCH BAR UNITS; 04/04/2018 – Apple chip supplier ASE vows to grow as ‘big keep getting bigger’; 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 97,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $42.26. About 605,326 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 24/05/2018 – Ahoy St. Croix! Spirit Airlines Expands Service from South Florida to the U.S. Virgin Islands; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS AGGREGATE GROSS PURCHASE PRICE FOR FOURTEEN AIRCRAFT IS $285 MLN – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Spirit Air; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: TRASM FOR 1Q ESTIMATED AT 8.37C VS 8.58C Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $1,003 MLN; 09/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUND STOP CANCELED -TWEET; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT FOR $285M; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.69 EPS, up 14.97% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $115.65M for 6.25 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

