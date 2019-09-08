Clean Yield Group Decreased Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) Position as Valuation Declined; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.12 Million

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 4,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 26,862 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, down from 31,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $94.33. About 705,788 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 16/05/2018 – Staples Reviewed Genuine Parts Deal And Sent Another Letter to Essendant April 29; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 16,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 317,815 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.73M, down from 334,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.99. About 1.26M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enviva Partners Lp by 313,267 shares to 787,669 shares, valued at $25.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 194,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 694,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

More news for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Cheniere Announces Substantial Completion of Train 2 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Today’s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” and published on September 04, 2019 is yet another important article.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $49.56 million for 77.49 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management reported 6,823 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Llc holds 0.09% or 150,258 shares. Moreover, Luminus has 0.13% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cushing Asset Mngmt LP holds 2.49% or 1.07M shares. 42,832 are held by Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Cordasco Fin Networks stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Daiwa Group owns 8,334 shares. 13D Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 6.1% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Osborne Prtn Cap Mngmt Limited Co has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Allstate Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated invested in 0% or 365 shares. Vanguard Group accumulated 20.66 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 15,369 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Company invested in 1.33 million shares. Duff & Phelps Mgmt Company holds 0.1% or 100,539 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts updates FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genuine Parts reaffirms FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genuine Parts Company: Buy This Dividend King While It’s On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on January 21, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: A-Rod, NY Yankees, Audax, Pacific Equity, Warren Equity – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 183,439 shares to 422,225 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 23,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com (NASDAQ:HIFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,075 are owned by Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Com. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 0.01% stake. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning reported 0.04% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Eaton Vance Management reported 286,345 shares. Allstate stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory Lp has invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Sit Assocs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 188,393 shares. Pggm holds 506,779 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 16,630 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 176,981 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 5,835 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 352,819 shares stake.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $207.23M for 16.04 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.