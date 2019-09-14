Clean Yield Group Decreased Century Bancorp Mass Cl A Non Vtg (CNBKA) Holding by $523,740 as Share Price Declined; S&W Seed Co (SANW) Stock Declined While Cutter & Company Brokerage Raised Its Holding

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Century Bancorp Inc Mass Cl A Non Vtg (CNBKA) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 6,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.10% . The institutional investor held 107,173 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.42M, down from 113,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Century Bancorp Inc Mass Cl A Non Vtg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $497.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $89.41. About 11,503 shares traded or 21.45% up from the average. Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) has risen 9.98% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CNBKA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Third Century Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDCB); 16/03/2018 1st Century Bank Reaches $1 Billion In Assets; 26/04/2018 – Third Century Bancorp Releases Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Third Century Bancorp Announces Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Century Bancorp Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNBKA); 26/04/2018 – THIRD CENTURY BANCORP TDCB.OB QUARTERLY SHR $0.18

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in S&W Seed Co (SANW) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 218,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.34% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, up from 948,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in S&W Seed Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 10.92% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $2.54. About 36,888 shares traded or 76.44% up from the average. S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) has declined 6.03% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SANW News: 09/05/2018 – S&W SEED CO SANW.O FY2018 REV VIEW $74.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q Rev $22.9M; 17/04/2018 – S&W SEED-ON APRIL 13, UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD WHICH AMENDED TERMS OF S&W AUSTRALIA’S CREDIT FACILITIES WITH NAB; 17/04/2018 – S&W Seed Names Alan Willits to Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – S&W SEED SAYS AGREEMENT RENEWS, EXTENDS EXPIRATION DATE OF S&W AUSTRALIA’S AUD $12 MLN BORROWING BASE FACILITY TO MARCH 31, 2020 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – S&W SEED CO – QTRLY GROSS MARGINS IMPROVED 140 BASIS POINTS TO 29.0%; 09/05/2018 – S&W SEED CO SANW.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $65 MLN TO $70 MLN; 16/04/2018 S&W SEED CO SAYS INCREASE IN SIZE OF BOARD TO 9 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q Adj EPS 8c; 04/05/2018 – MENCAST HOLDINGS LTD – S&W PTE LTD TO DISPOSE OF S&W’S ENTIRE STAKE IN CHANGSHU HONGHUA EQUIPMENT CO, LTD

Since March 18, 2019, it had 40 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. On Wednesday, May 15 the insider WESTLING JON bought $1,112. The insider EVANGELISTA PAUL A bought $713. 16 Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) shares with value of $1,289 were bought by Kay Linda Sloane. $154 worth of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) shares were bought by SLOANE BARRY R. The insider Delinsky Stephen R bought 1 shares worth $81. 2 shares were bought by Feeney Brian J., worth $161.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold CNBKA shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 1.87 million shares or 6.70% more from 1.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 4,390 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Ltd accumulated 7,670 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 7,000 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 29,456 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA). California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA). Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA). Maltese Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 68,594 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp invested in 1,200 shares. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) for 63,317 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA). Jacobs Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 132,015 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 5,707 shares. 2,584 are held by First Advisors L P. 131,001 are held by Renaissance Limited Liability Corp.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $316.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 88,827 shares to 15,687 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 368,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,270 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Enhanced Etf (FTSM).