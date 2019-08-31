Clean Yield Group Cut Its Texas Instrs Com (TXN) Holding by $490,780; As Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Valuation Rose, Granite Investment Partners Has Decreased by $1.62 Million Its Position

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 4,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 9,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 14,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 12.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 21,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 147,387 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08M, down from 169,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.86. About 755,178 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING PATH TO TAKE QCOM PRIVATE; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Bd; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT; 28/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MKM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $61; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of lrwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Tech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 27,102 shares to 35,957 shares, valued at $962,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW) by 35,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 15,855 shares to 126,896 shares, valued at $6.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU) by 20,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com (NASDAQ:HIFS).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.31B for 21.94 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.