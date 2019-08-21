Clean Yield Group Cut Its Goldcorp New Com (GG) Stake; Last Week Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC has GBX 2800 highest and GBX 1541 lowest target. GBX 1821.50’s average target is -7.58% below currents GBX 1971 stock price. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC had 25 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Shore Capital. The firm earned “Add” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Peel Hunt. Jefferies maintained the shares of HL in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Underperform” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of HL in report on Wednesday, June 5 with “Sell” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 9. JP Morgan maintained Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) rating on Monday, May 13. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and GBX 1630 target. See Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) latest ratings:

Clean Yield Group decreased Goldcorp Inc New Com (GG) stake by 53.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clean Yield Group analyzed 42,000 shares as Goldcorp Inc New Com (GG)'s stock 0.00%. The Clean Yield Group holds 36,400 shares with $416,000 value, down from 78,400 last quarter. Goldcorp Inc New Com now has $ valuation. It closed at $11.19 lastly.

Among 2 analysts covering Goldcorp (NYSE:GG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Goldcorp has $13 highest and $12 lowest target. $12.50’s average target is 11.71% above currents $11.19 stock price. Goldcorp had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of GG in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Hold”.

Clean Yield Group increased Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU) stake by 20,970 shares to 127,360 valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) stake by 3,821 shares and now owns 49,453 shares. Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com (NASDAQ:HIFS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold Hargreaves Lansdown plc shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 280.17 million shares or 2.84% more from 272.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,664 were accumulated by Private Advisor Grp Inc Llc. Sei owns 0% invested in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) for 220,300 shares. U S Investors, Texas-based fund reported 1.60 million shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 2,200 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 662,821 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brookstone Cap Management invested in 0% or 11,803 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 74,806 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sprott Incorporated reported 304,381 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 233,989 shares. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL). Raymond James Financial Incorporated reported 93,834 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.21% in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) or 70,000 shares. 18,605 were reported by Heritage Investors Corporation. Clean Yield holds 0.07% or 70,000 shares in its portfolio.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 9.35 billion GBP. The firm operates through three divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed, and Third Party/Other Services. It has a 37.9 P/E ratio. The Company’s flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform, which enables clients to hold their funds, shares, exchange traded funds , bonds, investment trusts, individual savings accounts (ISAs), and self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs).

The stock increased 2.92% or GBX 56 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1971. About 187,520 shares traded. Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.