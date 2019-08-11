Clean Yield Group Cut Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position by $2.45 Million; Stock Value Declined; Pictet Asset Management LTD Boosted Its Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Position by $1.31 Million

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 13.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 9,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 74,970 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 65,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $145.32. About 479,640 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 28.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 46,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 116,808 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, down from 162,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Rech holds 886,574 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdg holds 135 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). 56,135 were accumulated by Calamos Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division has 0% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 147 shares. Arizona-based Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.08% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Legal & General Gru Public Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 1.05 million shares. Miles reported 2,081 shares. Fifth Third Bank accumulated 17,776 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 0.13% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 349,572 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Massachusetts Fincl Ma has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0.1% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 17.86 million shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 51,400 shares stake. Amica Retiree Medical Trust has 3,306 shares.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,677 shares to 264,137 shares, valued at $470.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,487 shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr holds 12,000 shares. 29,595 are owned by Ifrah Service. Century Cos accumulated 0.6% or 11.01M shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Llc holds 220,810 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 106,815 shares. Pictet Asset Limited reported 4.44 million shares. Shufro Rose Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.79% or 515,645 shares in its portfolio. Intact Mngmt has invested 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.98% or 7.83 million shares. Northrock Prtn Limited Company owns 14,317 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,113 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Lc invested 2.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Com The has 0.48% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8.20 million shares. Cls Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 2,744 shares. Johnson Finance Grp Inc owns 150,031 shares.