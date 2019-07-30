Clean Yield Group Continues to Hold Position in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG); Telemus Capital Has Trimmed Eog Res (EOG) Stake by $672,790; Valuation Declined

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 34.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 7,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,307 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 20,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $86.52. About 2.25 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 3,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,453 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15M, up from 45,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.32% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $121.01. About 15.13 million shares traded or 119.42% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,941 shares to 27,544 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 11,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,532 shares, and has risen its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $789.25M for 15.90 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.22% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 67 shares. Td Asset Management accumulated 611,325 shares. World Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.17% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Oak Ridge Llc holds 48,929 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And invested in 0.23% or 89,792 shares. Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% or 158,403 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Limited Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Hightower Advisors accumulated 0.06% or 87,310 shares. Dean Inv Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Tarbox Family Office reported 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 915,700 were reported by Principal Fincl Group Inc. Millennium Management Lc holds 1.19M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 1,061 shares. Capital Rech Global invested in 1.41% or 46.62 million shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $256.06 million activity. Skoufalos Ioannis also sold $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 1. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81 million. 1.21 million shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77 million. Another trade for 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A. Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of stock.

