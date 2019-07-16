Clean Yield Group Continues to Hold Holding in Cvs Health Com (CVS); Foster & Motley Trimmed Its Iron Mountain (IRM) Holding by $443,205; Shares Declined

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 12,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,238 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, down from 88,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.58. About 2.22 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 62.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 23,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,869 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, up from 38,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $57.37. About 4.70M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,575 shares to 12,407 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) by 5,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,079 shares, and cut its stake in Goldcorp Inc New Com (NYSE:GG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by MERLO LARRY J. Shares for $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7,041 shares to 18,073 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 5,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. IRM’s profit will be $146.31M for 14.99 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $776,265 activity.