Clean Yield Group Boosted Its Holding in Cvs Health Com (CVS) by $1.26 Million as Market Value Declined; Groesbeck Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake in 3M Co Com Com (MMM) by $635,490

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 62.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 23,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,869 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, up from 38,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.75M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in 3M Co Com Com (MMM) by 245.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 3,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,320 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 1,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Co Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.02M shares traded or 18.04% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by MERLO LARRY J.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Class A by 848 shares to 852 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insperity Inc Com (NYSE:NSP) by 7,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,622 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Common Asset Management Limited Company has 8,677 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 558,429 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 24,191 shares. Butensky & Cohen Security Inc has invested 1.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 801,310 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Cna accumulated 43,165 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt has 0.18% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.51M shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 161,219 shares. Scharf Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 1.74 million shares. Westwood Mgmt Corporation Il accumulated 4,100 shares. Moreover, Rudman Errol M has 2.65% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Silvercrest Asset Group Incorporated Ltd Com holds 0.61% or 1.16 million shares in its portfolio. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 525,815 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd invested in 0.77% or 131,685 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc has 176,277 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 9 insider sales for $14.57 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 5,940 shares. 3,123 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $624,295 were sold by Bushman Julie L. Another trade for 16,065 shares valued at $3.22 million was made by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, May 9. Another trade for 8,906 shares valued at $1.77M was sold by Vale Michael G.. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com (NYSE:SNA) by 10,199 shares to 12,773 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.